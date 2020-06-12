Pep Aragon, a hero and champion for the homeless and poor, died peacefully and unexpectedly June 7, 2020 at her family home. Pep was born Sept. 14, 1961 in Cañon City to Julian and Louise Aragon and was the youngest of nine children. Pep was preceded in death by parents and sisters, Irene and Lynette. Pep is survived by siblings, Leo Baca, Pat Workman, Carla Monahan, Steve Aragon, Juliana (Vince) Fatula and Michael Aragon. Pep moved back to Cañon City 19 years ago and started helping the Masons serve holiday meals and a monthly meal for the community evolved at First United Methodist Church, the "Saturday Supper." In 2017, Pep was awarded the Rotary Community Hero award in appreciation for outstanding service to Fremont County's homeless. Private family services will be held at a later date, and a public service will be held in the future in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions may be made in Pep's name to Loaves and Fishes or Meals on Wheels.

