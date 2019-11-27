Home

Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Cañon City Church of Christ
Perry L. Burford went to sleep and woke up with the Lord November 20, 2019. Perry was born in Big Springs, Texas and was raised in Cañon City, CO where he lived most of his life. He was a dedicated Sheriff's Deputy at the Fremont County Sheriff's Department for 13 years. He worked construction 20+ years and was also in the United States Navy for 4 years. Perry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathryn; Children: Ashley (Luke), Brittany (Jacob), Cameron and Darcelle ; Grandchildren, Dallas, Addalynn and Yuna ; Mother Wanda; Brothers Rick (Kim), Ron (Kari), Don and Guy (Karrie) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Perry was proceeded in death by his father Bill; siblings: Samual , James and Terry; Uncles: Jim and Don and Aunt Shirley. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 29 at 2:00 pm at the Cañon City Church of Christ.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019
