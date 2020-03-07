|
Peter J. Gamache, M.D., age 91, of Surprise, AZ, passed away at his residence on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Peter was born December 6, 1928, in Escanaba, MI, the son of William and Eva (Carrier) Gamache. Peter grew up in Gladstone, MI, graduating from Gladstone High School in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1947, and was honorably discharged in 1950. Peter attended Creighton University for undergraduate and medical school, graduating with his medical degree in May 1958. He moved to Florence, CO, where he lived for 48 years. He had a medical practice in Florence until his retirement in 1992. He then became Mayor of Florence for 6 years. He eventually moved to Surprise, AZ. He was united in marriage to Sharon Ross January 17, 1998 in Colorado Springs, CO. Peter enjoyed fishing and traveling. He had a lifelong love of learning and was an avid reader, especially history and astronomy. He had a profound Christian faith, and, was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. Peter is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Dr. James A. (Dale) Gamache of Milford, IA; Alexia O. (Dave Menard) Smaller of Timnath, CO; Pierre A. Gamache of Canon City, CO; William T. (Connie) Gamache of Pueblo, CO; Celeste R. Gamache of Denver, CO; and step-daughter Catherine (Erik) Hensler of Waddell, AZ. Peter is also survived by one sister-in-law, Belle Gamache of Gladstone, MI; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Peter is preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Gamache, his 5 brothers and 4 sisters, and his first wife, Rose (Shuminsky) Gamache. The family is planning a memorial service in Florence, CO, in early summer 2020. The funeral mass will occur in Gladstone, MI, in mid-summer 2020. Details on these services are forthcoming. The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting the Gamache family. Please visit www.skradskifuneralhomes.com where you can leave a message of condolence to the family.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2020