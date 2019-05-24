Home

Westminster Presbyterian Chr
10 University Cir
Pueblo, CO 81005
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
10 University Circle
Pueblo, CO
Phillip "Doc" Carter


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phillip "Doc" Carter Obituary
Phillip "Doc" Carter went on to his new home on April 22, 2019. He was born July 10, 1947 to Rosemary and Raymond Carter in Riverview Michigan. After graduation he served in the Air Force in Vietnam and married Loretta, his wife of 52 years and had two daughters. He had a sales career, especially enjoying the RV industry. He was known for sharing his knowledge of nature, adventures, and humor. He was a gentle and caring man and will be dearly missed by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and youngest daughter Wendy Carter Baker. He is survived by his wife, Loretta, daughter, Christie Carter Nasi and husband James Nasi Jr.,of Denver, grandson Sailor Nasi. Granddaughters, Amber Carter, Morgan Baker, Canon City, Co. Grandson, Carter Baker, Parker CO. Brothers, James Carter and family, Riverview, MI., and Robert Carter and family, Chandler, AZ. A celebration of his life will be held on June 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 University Circle, Pueblo Co. 81005.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 24, 2019
