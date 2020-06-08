Phyllis Padilla
1953 - 2020
Phyllis was born to Claude M. and Juliette Foster on July 07, 1953, and lived in Buena Vista, Colorado until marrying John A. Padilla, who was from Salida, Colorado. They married on December 25, 1971 and they were married 48 1/2 years. They had two wonderful sons, Chris and Keith. Phyllis and her family lived in the Denver area for 43 years, then John and Phyllis moved to Canon City, Colorado. Phyllis worked at BellCo Credit Union for Merrill Lynch, Plan Benefits. She loved to help people all the time in their time of need no matter what task it was. She loved to go traveling to different places, and camping and fishing with her husband. When she became a grandmother, her grandchildren were the light of her life. Phyllis is survived by her husband, John, sons, Chris (Kris) and Keith (Jessica) Padilla, grandchildren, Isaac Sandoval, Mary Rose and Abel James Padilla, sister, Barb Foster (Leonard) Albrecht. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Juliette, and a brother, Mo Braden. Services will be held Friday, June 19th at 10am at St. Michael's Church.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Service
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 5, 2020
