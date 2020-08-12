Phyllis Ann Reynolds passed away peacefully August 6, 2020 at Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a long and blessed life. She was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, to Glenn and Lillie (Winklepleck) Myers on December 4, 1927. After losing her parents in an automobile accident in 1938, Phyllis and her two siblings, Lois and Donald, went to live on a farm in Superior, Nebraska, with their grandparents. Phyllis graduated from Superior High School in 1945. Shortly after graduation from high school, Phyllis moved to Denver, Colorado, where she was hired by Montgomery Wards Department Store for $0.50 an hour. Her monthly rent was $20 per month for a basement apartment. In 1946, Phyllis married David Pottenger and moved to Elbert, Colorado, where they lived on a farm/ranch and raised black Angus cattle, wheat, and corn for silage. While at Elbert, she and David expanded their family with two children, Glenn and Ramona. In the spring of 1960, the family moved to Canon City, where they opened Cherry Lanes bowling alley in the current-day Sherwin-Williams building. Besides being very involved in the bowling business, Phyllis worked a variety of jobs: JC Penney's Department Store, the Canon Water Department and Ben Franklin's variety store to name a few. Phyllis joined TOPS in 1975 and was an active member for almost 45 years. During this time, she achieved KOPS status and made many long-lasting friendships. She was a member of the First Christian Church for 60 years, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was an active member of the women's group, DWM. Phyllis sang for many years with the Sweet Adelines/Royal Gorge Harmonizers. In 1989, Phyllis married Raymond Reynolds. They enjoyed traveling, participating in the Royal Gorge Car Club and church activities. They were married until his death in 2014. Phyllis loved interacting with people. Whether she was working, singing or participating in church activities, she was at her best when connecting with people. She brightened the lives of those who knew her. Phyllis is survived by her children, Glenn (Cindy) Pottenger, Ramona (Aaron) Atwood; grandchildren, Abigail (Aaron) Wolfe, Shannon (Wendy) Marcy, Andrew Pottenger, Paul (Jennifer) Atwood, Martin (Diane) Atwood; seven great-grandchildren; niece, Jan (Lin) Chayer; other cousins and nieces; extended family, Charles (Sandy) Reynolds, David (Marion) Reynolds, Roger (Marcela) Reynolds, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Raymond Reynolds and special TOPS friend, Karen Barslou. Phyllis was preceded in death by her spouse, Raymond Reynolds; sister, Lois Kelly; brother, Donald Myers; parents, Glenn and Lillie Myers; nephew, Pat Kelly; cousin, Lynda Todd and several other cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at Skyline Ridge Nursing Center for their daily attentiveness and Dr. Reppert for his years of caring for our mother. Funeral service, 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 14, First Christian Church of Canon City. Church service will be live-streamed on the "FCC Canon City" Facebook page. Interment, Mountain Vale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Christian Church of Canon City, 320 N. 16th St., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

