|
|
Quentin Anthony Leiva of Pueblo West, went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2020. Born May 30, 1988, Quentin attended Cañon City Schools where he excelled in academics and sports. Quentin graduated Canon City High School in May 2007. In the Fall of 2007 Quentin moved to Arizona where he graduated from Anthem College in 2009 with an Associate's Degree in Drafting Technology. Quentin worked for Yard Crafters, LLC most of his career and worked as a bid estimator until 2019. Quentin was very talented and was exceptionally skilled at building things. He was beloved by many and left an incredible impression on all who knew him. Having acquired a love for fishing from his aunt and uncle, he spent many sunny Colorado days outdoors where he was happiest. He loved sports, movies, dogs, cooking, and most of all, his family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Phyllis Lewis, grandfathers Agie Leiva and John Anthony, uncle Ralph Anthony, cousin Mario Lara, and beloved family pet Capone. Quentin is survived and deeply missed by his mother Rose Leiva (Stan Gomez), father Blaine Lewis, brothers Connor (Alanna) Leiva, Andrew (Randi) Tappe, sister Amanda Tappe, father Chuck (Marie) Tappe, aunts Sam Leiva, Aggie (Paul) Villagrana, Bernadette (Darrin) Greenwood, Debbie (Lloyd) Olomon, Debbie (Perry) Addington, Lisa (Dave) Evans, Paige Lewis, Heather (Jason) Ruether, and uncles John (Heidi) Anthony, Bubba Anthony, Ryan (Moggie) Lewis, Forrest (Barb)Tappe, Heath (Traci) Tappe, grandparents Mary Anthony, John & Jan Tappe, Rich and Kathy Feirn, and niece Penelope Tappe, in addition to many cousins. Quentin's extended family and close friends are too numerous to list, however each of them were equally loved and greatly impacted by him. He also leaves behind his beloved four-legged, best friend Copper. Due to CDC regulations, a small private funeral service for family will be held at St. John Lutheran Church where Quentin was baptized and confirmed and previously attended. The service will be streamed live on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Log into stjohncanoncity.org and click the link to YouTube. A Celebratiion of Life will be held later this year.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 26, 2020