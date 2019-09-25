|
R. Eric Domroese passed away on September 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born June 24, 1930 in Vincennes, IN, to Alma I. and Eric W. Domroese. He Graduated from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, IN, in 1952, which he attended on a basketball scholarship. He was stationed at Camp Gordon, GA, after being drafted into the U.S. Army during Korean War, where he served as a radio communications instructor. Eric retired in 1998 as a principal owner of Frederickson-Brown Insurance Service, where he became employed as an insurance agent in 1961 in Canon City, CO. Civic duties in Canon City commenced as Chamber of Commerce President in 1964-1965, and continued as a City Councilman from 1965-1969, and was elected City Mayor from 1969-1974. He served on Canon City's St. Thomas More Hospital Board of Trustees for over 35 years. Eric settled in Jacksonville shortly after retirement to be close to his daughter. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Alma H. (Domroese) Snyder; and first wife, Margaret (Schoedel) Domroese He is survived by his brother, Kenneth in Wisconsin; second wife, Patricia (Heitman) Domroese in Jacksonville; son, Eric M. in Colorado; daughter, Catherine (Domroese) Ferguson in Florida; stepdaughters, Denisa (Heitman) Hanna in California and Lisa (Heitman) Ruff in Colorado; s tepson, Matthew Heitman in Colorado; two grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and two great grandchildren Family would like to acknowledge the compassionate and excellent care provided Eric during his last month of life at home by Community Hospice of Northeast Florida, and Personalized Living Services of Jacksonville. Donations can be made to the Eric Domroese Endowed Scholarship Fund at Valparaiso University at valpo.edu/forevervalpo/ways-to-give to donate online, or to obtain the mail address; or credit cards accepted at 219-464-5110.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 25, 2019