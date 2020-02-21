|
|
Our father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away in Apache Junction, AZ due to natural causes on January 18, 2020. The only child born to Anna Louise Gillin Selby and Buel (Jack) Imel Selby in Canon City, CO. Dad was raised in Texas Creek, CO and graduated from Cotopaxi High School. Dad married Marilyn Ruth Gilray in 1956 (divorced). This union produced Darla Ann Tolsma (Andy) (SLC), Ralph Duane Selby (Bobbie Lewis) (Frisco, CO) and Tammy Richele McEwen (Kirk Olive) (Leadville, CO). He later married Patricia Ann Cook Pinner in 2000. Pat passed away in 2010. Dad grew up hunting and fishing from an early age which he continued to do until about five years ago. He and his best friend, Harley McDowell, hunted and fished together through-out their lives. Harley, like so many others, will sorely miss Dad. Dad was a proud member of the Elks and recently received a pin commemorating 60 years of membership. Dad worked at Climax Molybdenum Co. as a train dispatcher from age 21 in 1956 until age 50 in 1985. After leaving Leadville, he lived in Elko, NV until moving to Canon City, CO. After marrying Pat, they split their time between Colorado in the summers and Arizona in the winters. Dad loved square dancing and for years wherever he lived, he square danced. Dad had four grandchildren, Devin Paul Reed (SLC), Darci Lyn Reed (Denver, CO), Brittany LaRae Eger (Chase) (Buena Vista, CO) and Ryan Paul Olive (Denver, CO). Two great grandchildren, Taytum Chase Eger and Heath Raylan Eger. As some have said to us recently, and anyone who knew our Dad, they would know this to be true, "Skip was a quiet soul". We will miss you Dad! There will be a celebration of Dad's life at 1:00 pm, at the Elks Lodge located at 404 Macon Avenue, in Canon City, on February 29, 2020. Bring your stories!
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 21, 2020