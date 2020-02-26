|
Raymond George Hewes of Florence, CO, Went to be with the Lord Febuary 22nd, 2020 at the age of 85 at home with his brother in law and sister in law by his side. Ray was born January 30th, 1935 in Bangore, Maine to Raymond Sr. and Sylvia (Sprague) Hewes. Ray had grown up in an orphanage. When he graduated from high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Colorado Springs, CO. He was in the service for 3 1/2 years. After he got out of service he worked for the city of Colorado Springs, CO. as a meter reader. That is where he met Lena Rae Walt. She also worked for the city. They were married February 10th, 1962. They lived in Colorado Springs for a few years then moved to Florence, CO. When Ray got a job at Cotter Corp, he worked there for 18 years and then retired. During this time, Ray liked to hunt and fish and he loved watching the Broncos. They never had any children. Some time after he was married, his family had found him and thats where he learned he had two sisters and a brother. His family would come to Colorado to see him, and Ray and his wife would go to Maine to visit them. Ray liked collecting football cards and diecast cars. He also liked doing wood-working projects in his garage. At one time, he collected beanie babies and hot wheels. Ray is survived by his brother Earl Hewes, Brother in law Leon and Joyce Walt, and Brother in law David and Cindy Walt. He was proceeded in death by his parents Raymond SR. and Sylvia (Sprague) Hewes and two sisters Phyllis (Raymond) Blaidsell and Charlotte Spencer, her husband George is still living. We would like to thank Fremont Regional Hospice for their help. He will be intered at Mountain Vale Cemetary in the military section at a later date that will be announced for grave side services. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home. Online condolances at Harwoodfunerals.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 26, 2020