Raynette "Ray" Douglas, 53, of Canon City passed away July 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She was born on March 10, 1966 in Denver, Colorado to Harold and Wilma (Kipp) Miller. Throughout her life, many called her Ray and she spent most of her life in Canon City. After graduating from Kiowa High School, class of '84, she attended USC Pueblo and Pueblo Community College. She met John Douglas, the love of her life and they married in 1987 and soon welcomed Ryan and Austin, two amazing young men that she loved beyond measure and was extremely proud of the men they became. A stay at home mom for many years, Ray went to work after the boys started school. Many remember her time at both Fremont Bank and Pueblo Bank and Trust. However, she will be remembered most fondly for her time spent with the Canon City Re-1 school district, having just completed her 23rd year. She started as the central office receptionist and HR clerk and in 2010 became the Executive Secretary for Special Services. Her office was surrounded by "Mary Moo" figurines among other things. A dedicated secretary and selfless individual, Ray worked tirelessly for the students and associates of the school district. When she wasn't working at her desk, surrounded by "Mary Moos", you would find her night after night, game after game working the concessions as a member and driving force of the Canon City High School Booster Club. A devoted wife and cherished mother, Ray loved her family with intense devotion and love that only a mother can provide. She was looking forward to her youngest son's wedding and becoming a grandmother. Ray was so very proud of both her sons who she leaves to cherish her memory. She is survived by her parents, husband John and son's Ryan Douglas and Austin (Paighton) Douglas; siblings, Gerald Miller, Pam (Mark) Delaney, Surene (Faron) Anderson and Kipp (Denise) Miller as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends too vast to number. Funeral Services will be held in the Tiger Dome at Canon City High School on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Visitation at 3:00 pm; funeral service at 4:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home. Online condolences at Harwoodfunerals.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 13, 2019