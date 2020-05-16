RC Miller passed away April 7, 2020 in Melbourne, FL. He was 69 years old. RC was laid to rest in Lakeside Cemetery, in Canon City on April 11, 2020. RC moved to Canon City as a young boy with his family from Fort Morgan. Born to Quentin and Ruth Miller and big brother to his little brother, Kelly, RC lived and loved Canon. RC loved tinkering with any combustible engine and grew up with a love of airplanes and any motorized vehicle. He was a true friend that loved being a Boy Scout and obtained his Eagle Scout. His parents allowed him to get a motorcycle when he was able to get his driver's license. His love of motorcycles continued throughout his entire life. RC graduated from Canon City High School in 1969 and was to be drafted in 1970 when he enlisted in the Air Force. RC left the Air Force in 1973 and began a 40+ year career piloting aircraft from single engine to Challenger 604. He truly loved flying and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and restoring automobiles. He was a friend to everyone and loved his sons, Seth and Jesse dearly. In 1996, RC met his wife Teri and in 2000 they moved to Port Angeles, Washington where they lived happily until retiring to Florida in 2018. If desired, please donate to dementia research, or Hospice in memory of RC.

