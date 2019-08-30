Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Canon Royal Event Center
523 Main Street
Canon City, CO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Ruffini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Lynn (Becky) Ruffini


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Lynn (Becky) Ruffini Obituary
Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Ruffini, of Hemet, CA, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 19, 2019. Born to Thomas and Alice Martin, on December 3, 1957, in Florence, Colorado. Becky is survived by her husband of 28 years John Ruffini, of Hemet, CA. Together they raised 3 Sons, Jeramie (Jerry), Jesse, and Justin King, and 3 Daughters, Julia, Cary, and Lori Ruffini. Becky worked in Maintenance, and Janitorial services most of her career. After retiring from Nutri-lite in Lakeview, CA where she was a supervisor, she managed her husband's business, Dovey Electric. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, canning, crocheting, and living a healthy life style. She and John spent time traveling back to Colorado to spend time with family, and enjoyed having family come to their home in California. No one was a stranger, and she had a listening ear for anyone. Surviving are her husband, John; sons, Jerry (Dana) King, Jesse (Wendy) King, Justin King; daughters, Julie Ruffini (Tom Browning), Cary (Shane) Rowe, and Lori (Gerry) Meloni; sisters, Linda (Cody) Innes, Jenny (Jim) Williams, Peggy (Jeff) Dunn; and one brother, Tom (Connie) Martin. Her many beloved Grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and greats! Preceding her in death are her grandsons, Jeramie King, Jr., and Michael Meloni; niece, Nikki Mae Innes; and parents Thomas and Alice Martin. You may be gone from this earth but, never from our hearts. A Celebration of Becky's life is scheduled for September 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 at The Canon Royal Event Center, 523 Main Street, Canon City, CO 81212.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.