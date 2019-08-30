|
|
Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Ruffini, of Hemet, CA, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 19, 2019. Born to Thomas and Alice Martin, on December 3, 1957, in Florence, Colorado. Becky is survived by her husband of 28 years John Ruffini, of Hemet, CA. Together they raised 3 Sons, Jeramie (Jerry), Jesse, and Justin King, and 3 Daughters, Julia, Cary, and Lori Ruffini. Becky worked in Maintenance, and Janitorial services most of her career. After retiring from Nutri-lite in Lakeview, CA where she was a supervisor, she managed her husband's business, Dovey Electric. She enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, canning, crocheting, and living a healthy life style. She and John spent time traveling back to Colorado to spend time with family, and enjoyed having family come to their home in California. No one was a stranger, and she had a listening ear for anyone. Surviving are her husband, John; sons, Jerry (Dana) King, Jesse (Wendy) King, Justin King; daughters, Julie Ruffini (Tom Browning), Cary (Shane) Rowe, and Lori (Gerry) Meloni; sisters, Linda (Cody) Innes, Jenny (Jim) Williams, Peggy (Jeff) Dunn; and one brother, Tom (Connie) Martin. Her many beloved Grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and greats! Preceding her in death are her grandsons, Jeramie King, Jr., and Michael Meloni; niece, Nikki Mae Innes; and parents Thomas and Alice Martin. You may be gone from this earth but, never from our hearts. A Celebration of Becky's life is scheduled for September 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 at The Canon Royal Event Center, 523 Main Street, Canon City, CO 81212.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 17, 2019