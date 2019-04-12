|
Rick was a caring, loveable, gentle, and giving person, that brought joy to everyone that knew him. His first love was his wife, and he showed her each and every day how much she meant to him. He also loved riding motorcycles, building classic cars, and listening to music (especially Ozzy). He belong to several clubs were he enjoyed participating in fundraiser for those in need. Rick was a hard worker and was eager to learn new things. He had an excellent sense of humor and always made everyone laugh. Rick made a lasting impression on everyone who knew him, and he will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cheryl; a father, John Jaquez; two very close friends, Sharon and Russ Bebford; and numerous other friends. At Ricks request a private celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to Make a Wish in Rick's name.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 12, 2019