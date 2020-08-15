Heaven's gates opened on July 21, 2020 and Rita Moreno joined her loving husband and beloved son. Rita was born in Berthoud, Colorado on May 22, 1928 to Gregorio A. and Natalia Lujan Huerta, the third oldest among a total of eleven siblings. She lived in Berthoud, Holcomb, Kansas and retired in Canon City. Rita was devoted to her family and close friends who all enjoyed receiving cards and notes for all occasions throughout the year. Her correspondence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of receiving this special gift that she called her "mission". She was a passionate collector of angels, loved nature and the word of God. She was a lifetime member of the Foursquare Churches in Berthoud and Canon City. Rita greeted each day with prayer and read her daily devotional. She will be in our hearts forever. She is survived by daughters, Linda (Don) Burr of Canon City, Rosalie (Tyler) Messenger of Loveland, Rae Moreno of Canon City; sister, Louisa (Ephraim) Flores and brother, Gerald (Anita) Huerta. She is loved by five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, along with numerous nephews and nieces. Rita was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonides Moreno and her only son, Leo Max. A private graveside service for immediate family will be held August 18 in Berthoud. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

