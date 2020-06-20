Robert Abbott

Robert James Abbott passed away June 3, 2020 in Branson, Missouri. He was born January 9, 1936 in Montrose, Colorado to May Ellen Derr and Robert George Abbott. He married Mary Margaret O'Riley on October 10, 1954. Over the years, Bob worked as a lifeguard at Carlsbad Natatorium, for Sinton Dairy in Colorado Springs, and for the United States Post Office. He retired in 1995, with 38 years of postal employment. He served in the United States Navy Reserves for 12 years, from 1956 to1968. Bob served as a leader with Boy Scouts of America and in many roles for First Christian Church Disciples of Christ and for Emmaus Walks. Robert is survived by his wife, Debbie Abbott; brother, Raymond (Roberta) Abbott; sons, Michael (Kay), Robert (Marna), Rodney (Robin); 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one niece and three nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Margaret Abbott, and his parents, Robert George Abbott and May Ellen Derr Abbott Bowyer. The family is unable to have a large gathering due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Please share your memories and stories online at www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

