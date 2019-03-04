|
|
"Bob" "Bobby", Father and Grandfather—titles of a well a respected and widely known man is to be celebrated. Bob was born in 1949, October 12th to Tony and Mary Beltramo. Bob grew up in Canon with his older brother Joe and Colarelli cousins where he attended the Holy Abby and graduated high school. Bob would go on to be a successor to his father's company where he would dedicate many years of hard work. Throughout the years Bob has created a plethora of heart felt and kindred relationships that will be momentously missed by so many. Bob was passionate about his life's work and positive change in people and his loved ones. He is preceded in death by Sheila Beltramo and leaves his legacy to his four children: Bobbi Jo Mcgarry, Ruby, Mia and Tony Beltramo; three grandchildren: Andrea, Olivia and Max and great grandchildren Sebastian and Maclovio. A service is scheduled for Friday March 8th, 10:00 am at St Michael Catholic Church, Canon City. A reception will follow in Pueblo, CO. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 4, 2019