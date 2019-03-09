|
Robert Larry Davison, age 87, passed away on February 19, 2019. Larry was born in Imperial, Nebraska on July 22, 1931, to Clay and Helen Davison. He was brought up learning how to hunt, fish and work. At the age of 17 Larry enlisted in the Army. His last post was Ft. Carson, Co, where he retired as a Captain. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, Arlyn, and son, Ronald Larry Davison. Larry is survived by his wife, Peg Davison. Children by his first wife, Lily Price, Bob Davison of Parlin, CO, Connie Davison of Richmond, VA, JoDee Davison of FL, Cathy Dewsbury of Richmond, VA. His grandchildren: Lyndsey Winters (Jonny), grandaughter Sofie, Stephanie Davison (Steve Botham, grandaughter, Kayleigh) both of Plante City, FL Kristin Davison and David Davison (Beth), both of Colorado Springs, CO. Also, many nieces and nephews. Larry loved to hunt, fish, build things and party with family and friends. He was a huge guy in stature and personality. He will be missed. A "Celebration of Life" will be held Aug 3, 2019 at Larry's home. Friends and family are invited. More specific times will be disclosed closer to August.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2019