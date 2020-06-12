Robert Masteller

Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert C.L. (Bob) Masteller passed away at home in Arvada, Co on May 30, 2020. Bob was born to parents Leonard & Margaret Masteller on May 5, 2020 in Oakland, Kansas. Bob is survived by his sister Linda Masteller, Son-Chip Masteller, Daughter-Shona Masteller, Wife-Joveta Masteller, Step daughters Sherril Woolsey, Deb Sherwood, Jody Wolfe, Georgia Treadwell & thirty-five grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was a great man that will be missed dearly. No services will be held.

