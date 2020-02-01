|
|
Robert K Mulder went to be with the Lord, through the salvation and grace of Jesus Christ on January 19, 2020. He left his earthly family here which included: Tim and Timi Nees and Timi's children, Jason, Cara and Amara Williams, Chance and Lindsey Osborne, and Bill Osburn; Stan and Teri Rodriguez and their family, Ashley, Jenni, Zach and Joey; Josh and Tyler Wishart (husband and son to Tami who is waiting in heaven for Bob), his wonderful church family at Grandview Christian Church and his wife of 59 years, Linda. Bob always loved new adventures. At the age of 55 he left his full-time engineering career and purchased the Knotty Pine Motel in Canon City, CO which they owned and operated until they were 65. During that 10 years and until the year he turned 78 he continued to do engineering part-time. At the age of 72 Bob had a major heart attack and at the age of 73 he decided it was time to purchase an RV and do some traveling and fishing. That was when the fun began. Many friends called Bob the Timex Man - He took a licking and kept on ticking. We will miss you Bob! The memorial service will be held at Grandview Christian Church, 3245 Grandview Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 1, 2020