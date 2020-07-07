1/1
Robert Ragan
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Burke, South Dakota, Bob grew up in Davenport, Iowa and with his family founded Ragan Mechanical. He later moved to Howard, Colorado where he truly enjoyed life in the great outdoors. The most important part of his life was family. He enjoyed family time, fishing, traveling, and all his Shrine activities especially supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Bob was a Master Plumber, life-time Mason, and Shriner. He is survived by his wife, Doris Ragan; brother, Larry (Donna); sister, Sharon (Dave); daughter, Nylene (Richard); sons, Shawn (Vivian), Scott; step-children, Kathleen, Patricia (Rick), Karen (Bill), Tom (Kelly), and Mike (Julie); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Neal (Debbie). To keep everyone safe, a family celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved