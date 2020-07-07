Born in Burke, South Dakota, Bob grew up in Davenport, Iowa and with his family founded Ragan Mechanical. He later moved to Howard, Colorado where he truly enjoyed life in the great outdoors. The most important part of his life was family. He enjoyed family time, fishing, traveling, and all his Shrine activities especially supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Bob was a Master Plumber, life-time Mason, and Shriner. He is survived by his wife, Doris Ragan; brother, Larry (Donna); sister, Sharon (Dave); daughter, Nylene (Richard); sons, Shawn (Vivian), Scott; step-children, Kathleen, Patricia (Rick), Karen (Bill), Tom (Kelly), and Mike (Julie); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Neal (Debbie). To keep everyone safe, a family celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

