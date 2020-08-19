Robert E. "Bob" Rector, 81, passed away peacefully August 16, 2020 in his home with his loving wife, Jeannie, by his side after a well fought battle with lung cancer. Bob was born December 25, 1938 to Albert and Margaret (Stevenson) Rector in Denver, Colorado. Bob attended Horace Mann Junior High in Denver and graduated from North High in Denver in l957, where he enjoyed playing clarinet in the high school band. Upon graduation, he entered the US Navy and served aboard the USS Isherwood, USS Saint Paul, and USS Lafayette, traveling to San Diego, Honolulu, Hong Kong, Tokyo, The Philippines, Okinawa and other ports for two years. Upon returning from active duty, he continued to serve in the Navy Reserves for six years. He was then employed by IBM and received a suggestion award for $1,900 in l969. He enrolled at Metropolitan State University in Denver and with the help of the GI Bill, completed four years of studies in economics. Bob was employed as a manager for Wyatt's Cafeteria for seven years and was the circulation manager for The Rocky Mountain News and The Denver Post for over 20 years. Bob married Jeannie Schrick on June 30, 1984 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Aurora, Colorado. They lived in Aurora until their retirement, at which time they moved to Canon City in 2001. In Canon City, they enjoyed their retirement years by serving the community and living life to the fullest. Bob was a "Meals on Wheels" volunteer for 15 years and a Chamber of Commerce Visitor's Cabin volunteer for several years. Bob was a faithful and active member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He and Jeannie were members of the New Neighbor's Couples Gadabouts group and No Rules Supper club. He really enjoyed cooking and hosting dinner celebrations for family and friends, sports, reading, music and photography. He and Jeannie traveled to most of the 50 states. Bob was a kind, considerate, gentle, and fun-loving man. Bob is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeannie; brothers, Albert (June) Rector of Denver, Richard (Pat) Rector of Granite Falls, Washington; sister, Peggy Muro of Arvada; nieces, nephews and many loving relatives and friends, along with their beloved cat, Sarah. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Rector, mother, Margaret Rector Muro, step-father, Joseph M. Muro Jr. and brother, Joseph M. Muro III. Jeannie is very grateful to all who cared for Bob during his final days, especially Sangre de Cristo Hospice of Canon City. Funeral Vigil with Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, August 20, Funeral Mass, 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 both at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1016 Mystic Avenue in Canon City, Reverend Jesse Perez, celebrant and Reverend Isaac Kariuki, concelebrant. Inurnment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery Veterans Section, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church, Orchard of Hope, 111 N. Orchard Ave. Canon City, CO 81212, or to the charity of your choice
. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.