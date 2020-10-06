1/1
Robert Rutter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert LeRoy Rutter, born on December 29, 1941 in Dodge City, Kansas to the late Rollo and Erma Rutter, passed away on September 30, 2020 in Rockvale, CO. LeRoy was the beloved husband of Wanda Sue Rutter. He was preceded in death by his wife Sue, his sister Judith Seifert, and brother Lyle Rutter. LeRoy is survived by sons Wes (Anna DeMello Stanton) Rutter and Chad (Candice) Rutter; sister Rollene (David) Bicksler; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. LeRoy was a Marine, cowhand, a Farrier for 42 years, saddle maker, truck driver, carpenter, and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and "doing cowboy stuff". Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Dave Wietzke, on Friday, October 16th at 11:00a.m. at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 145 S. Abarr Dr., Pueblo West, CO, 81007.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved