Robert Rutter

Mr. Robert LeRoy Rutter, born on December 29, 1941 in Dodge City, Kansas to the late Rollo and Erma Rutter, passed away on September 30, 2020 in Rockvale, CO. LeRoy was the beloved husband of Wanda Sue Rutter. He was preceded in death by his wife Sue, his sister Judith Seifert, and brother Lyle Rutter. LeRoy is survived by sons Wes (Anna DeMello Stanton) Rutter and Chad (Candice) Rutter; sister Rollene (David) Bicksler; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. LeRoy was a Marine, cowhand, a Farrier for 42 years, saddle maker, truck driver, carpenter, and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and "doing cowboy stuff". Friends and family are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Dave Wietzke, on Friday, October 16th at 11:00a.m. at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 145 S. Abarr Dr., Pueblo West, CO, 81007.

