Rochelle Rene Ratto was born in Houston, Texas on January 17, 1981. Then her days as a rolling stone began. During her life, she lived in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, California, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, back to Colorado, North Carolina, and again back to Colorado. She loved Colorado and its eclectic mix of people. She was comfortable with the river community, business owners and mayors alike. Her heart was as big as Texas. No-one was a stranger to Rochelle. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her laugh was infectious, and her smile lit up a room! Boat Barn Bagel Company on Main Street was a vision in Rochelle's mind... her dream. An inviting place where everyone would feel welcomed, loved on and enjoy some delicious fresh bagels, made by Rochelle. She said, "it took some time to get them right"... but she did it! Boat Barn Bagel Company was just voted "Best New Business in Canon City". Our fervent prayer is that someone will continue with her dream! There are many family members and friends who are now left with memories of our precious Rochelle. May those memories comfort you. "Here's to new adventures!" Love, Rochelle Arrangments entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

