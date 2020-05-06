On May 2, 2020, Roger E. Parsons (age 87) departed this earth for his heavenly home. Roger was born on Oct 26, 1932 to John and Anna Sparks Parsons in Oneida, NY. Roger proudly served in the Army from 1952-1954 as a Medic. He moved his family to Colorado in 1979 where he worked as a Corrections Officer at the Department of Corrections in Colorado until his retirement. He was an active member of Canon City Free Methodist Church until his health issues began. He was a true believer in Christ and lived his life accordingly. He had a smile bigger than life itself and a willingness to help those in need. He most enjoyed travels with his wife and sharing their stories of adventure. Survivors include: One son, Roger Parsons, Jr. and wife Sandy of Canon City, CO, 2 daughters, Barbara Bemis and husband Daniel of Jamestown, NY and Sandra Vuletich and husband John of Colorado Springs, CO, 3 Grandsons, Justin and Shane Parsons (both of CO) & Patric Vuletich (NC); 3 Granddaughters, Mundi Broda (NC), Amber and Gabrielle Bemis (both of NY); along with 3 great grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carlson Parsons and 10 siblings (6 brothers and 4 sisters). Roger had the distinction of being born the 7th son of a 7th son. Private graveside services will take place on Friday, May 8 at Mountain Vale Cemetery. Holt Family Funeral Home is serving the Parsons family. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

