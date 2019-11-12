|
Roger L. Thurk joined his brother, Duane Thurk in heaven on November 07, 2019, at the age of 59 years old. Roger is survived by his mother, Ruth Brown-Miles of Canon City, His brother Peter DeShong of Canon City, his sister and brother in law Mabel & Larry Bogeart of Leadville. His Uncle Bill, Uncle Paul, Uncle Mark, Aunt Lois, and Aunt Marylin. Along with many nieces and nephews, and dear family friend Loretta Remington. The Family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Reppert, for his MANY years of compassionate care. Without Dr. Reppert's care Roger would not of been able to make it as long as he did. His nurse Celesta, who always went out of her way to help Roger in every way possible, and her support and love toward the family. Finally we would like to thank the whole staff at Frontier Health that helped Roger throughout the many years. We would like to thank everyone that has given their condolences and love during this time. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 12, 2019