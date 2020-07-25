1/1
Roland L. (Ron) Melchert
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roland (Ron) L. Melchert passed away on July 10, 2020. Ron was born to Dr. Harold and Edith Melchert on a farm near Williamsburg, Kansas on April 5, 1931. He graduated from high school in Springfield, Missouri and attended Drury College. Ron served in the Korean War and continued to serve in the Army for over twenty years. He was a lifelong gun enthusiast and upon retirement from the military, he had his own machining and gunsmithing business. Ron married the love of his life, Juanita, on August 22, 1954. They were married for 60 years until her passing in 2014. Ron and Juanita always enjoyed camping and travelling, especially exploring historical areas around the western United States. As part of Ron's military service, they were stationed in numerous places, including Alaska. They eventually landed in Colorado Springs where Ron retired from the Army. In 1986, he and Juanita left Colorado Springs and built their dream home in Penrose, Colorado. Ron had a wide circle of friends and was a founding member (and president for a number of years) of the Colorado Springs Muzzle Loaders Club. He also enjoyed participating in Cowboy Action Shooting. From boyhood and throughout his life, Ron loved to hunt, fish and ride horseback. Every year, for much of his life, Ron and various friends packed into remote areas of the Colorado Rockies on horseback to hunt for weeks at a time. Summers were often spent camping, fishing and scouting for new hunting areas. He loved teaching his daughters, and later his grandsons, to shoot and to ride. Later in life, Ron also discovered the joy of cooking and loved trying new recipes and cooking gadgets. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Melchert and Tracy (Melchert) Brady, as well as his son-in-law Mark and grandsons, Joseph and Aidan Brady. He is also survived by his younger brothers, Bruce and Craig Melchert. Donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice may be made in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
The Buckley AFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer our sincere condolences and our gratitude for Mr Melchert's over 20 years of service to our country in the Army. If you would like help with any matters related to casualty assistance, Defense Finance & Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs, etc you can contact our office on Buckley AFB at 720-847-6693. The RAO is staffed by volunteers, all military retirees themselves, and our sole purpose is to provide assistance to any military retirees and surviving spouses/family members with anything related to their military service and/or benefits, in particular during difficult times such as this. We are deeply sorry for your loss.

Steve Young
Lt Col, USAF, Ret
Director, Buckley AFB RAO
Steve Young
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved