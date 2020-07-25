Roland (Ron) L. Melchert passed away on July 10, 2020. Ron was born to Dr. Harold and Edith Melchert on a farm near Williamsburg, Kansas on April 5, 1931. He graduated from high school in Springfield, Missouri and attended Drury College. Ron served in the Korean War and continued to serve in the Army for over twenty years. He was a lifelong gun enthusiast and upon retirement from the military, he had his own machining and gunsmithing business. Ron married the love of his life, Juanita, on August 22, 1954. They were married for 60 years until her passing in 2014. Ron and Juanita always enjoyed camping and travelling, especially exploring historical areas around the western United States. As part of Ron's military service, they were stationed in numerous places, including Alaska. They eventually landed in Colorado Springs where Ron retired from the Army. In 1986, he and Juanita left Colorado Springs and built their dream home in Penrose, Colorado. Ron had a wide circle of friends and was a founding member (and president for a number of years) of the Colorado Springs Muzzle Loaders Club. He also enjoyed participating in Cowboy Action Shooting. From boyhood and throughout his life, Ron loved to hunt, fish and ride horseback. Every year, for much of his life, Ron and various friends packed into remote areas of the Colorado Rockies on horseback to hunt for weeks at a time. Summers were often spent camping, fishing and scouting for new hunting areas. He loved teaching his daughters, and later his grandsons, to shoot and to ride. Later in life, Ron also discovered the joy of cooking and loved trying new recipes and cooking gadgets. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Melchert and Tracy (Melchert) Brady, as well as his son-in-law Mark and grandsons, Joseph and Aidan Brady. He is also survived by his younger brothers, Bruce and Craig Melchert. Donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice may be made in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

