Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Rec. Center
575 Ash St.
Canon City, CO

Roland Lain


1966 - 2020
Roland Lain Obituary
Roland E. Lain passed away at Memorial North in Colorado Springs on January 8, 2020. He was born in Monte Vista on November15, 1966 to Geraldine (Amer) and John Lain. Roland married the love of his life Lorna Swift on November 24 1992. Roland loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and harassing his grandkids mostly. He worked on trucks with his brother as a hobby, loved cutting and hauling fire wood and spending time with his best friend Matilda. He is survived by his three children, Alma (Tony) Stewart, Tianna Lain, Vinetta Lain; adopted children, Shani, Isaac (Candra) Terrell, Elizabeth Freeman, JD (Jamie) Freeman, and Lori Freeman; 12 grandchildren, Alexandria Swift, Korbin McGuire, Madison McGuire, Lilliana Nash, Talon Nash, Autum, Keyton Freeman, Joshua, Prestion Freeman, Claire Brooks, Issabella Brooks, Anastasisa Brooks; five brothers, Richard (Becky) Lain, Aggie (Derrick) Terrell, Greg (Mellissa) Cape, Curt (Tammy) Freeman, Don Bernard, Bill (Kim) Dabney. Celebration of Life, 1:30PM January 18, 2020, Rec. Center, 575 Ash St., Canon City, CO 81212. Services entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 14, 2020
