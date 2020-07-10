1/1
Roland Mayes
1935 - 2020
Roland S. Mayes, age 85, passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 at his home in Canon City, Colorado with his wife by his side. Roland was born February 18, 1935 in Evergreen, Colorado to Basil and Ruth Mayes. He served his country proudly retiring from the United States Navy. He later married Marge Harvey on January 3, 1970. Together they built a life full of love. He truly loved being outdoors, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed traveling and seeing the many wonderful sights of this world. Roland is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marge, of Canon City, Colorado, daughter; Diane (Toby) Beckel of Spokane, Washington, and grandson; Christopher Sheffield. He is preceded in death by his daughter Virginia Mayes. A memorial mass will be held 9:00 AM Tuesday July 14, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church 1016 Mystic Ave. Canon City, CO 81212. Burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences at, www.Holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
