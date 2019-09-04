|
Ronald Dale Frederick, Sr. aka Dale Frederick, 88, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Florence Care Home in Florence, Colorado. Dale was born October 13, 1930 in Cordell, Oklahoma to Charles Roy and Alta Lee Squires Frederick. Dale enlisted in the Air Force a week before his 17th birthday, changing his date of birth to October 1, 1930 and his name to Dale R. Frederick. He earned his GED in the service and was trained as a radio repairman, serving in Germany. He married Marlene Mulliner on March 4, 1951 and they had four children: Ronald Dale Jr. (Chalyn), Steven Roy (Cathy), Phyllis Ann Pollard (Kirk), and Wesley Bernard. Dale was a delivery truck driver and a salesman, starting his career in Williams, Arizona working for Rainbo Bread. While in Williams he was a member of the Lion's Club and president of the Jr. Chamber of Commerce (JC's). His travels eventually took him to Mancos, Colorado where he bought a building on the corner of Main and Grand to house Frederick's Restaurant Supply. He also ran two truck stops in Cortez, Colorado. While living in Mancos he was a volunteer firefighter, deputy sheriff, president of the Lion's Club, and served on the town board. Dale and Marlene retired in 1992 and moved to Canon City, Colorado. The next year he bought land with a shed on it and built their home in Brookside. He served on the Brookside town board for a while. Dale loved bowling and was on two senior bowling leagues in Canon City. He had a lifetime enjoyment of hunting and fishing. Dale requested that on his passing, his body be donated to science, which was done through Science Care. There will be a family memorial service for him October 12, 2019 in Aurora at his granddaughter's home. At the time of his passing Dale's descendants numbered 4 children, 15 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 4, 2019