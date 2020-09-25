Ron was born in El Paso, Texas on October 2, 1950 where he lived while growing up. Ron departed this life to join his beloved wife Dolores, whom he called Dee Dee. He left this life on September 17, 2020, Colorado Springs, CO. Ron met his Dee Dee while they were in High School and started dating. They were married on February 3, 1971 in El Paso, TX. Early in this marriage Ron joined the US Army. He and his family lived in different states in the US and two tours in Germany at different times and different locations. He also served a tour in Korea without his family. After serving 16 years, he decided to leave the Army and be a trucker. They settled in Colorado Springs, CO and remained there. Ron was an over the road trucker and drove across country for years to support the family. While he was on the road Dee Dee ran things at home and she raised the kids. He retired three years ago. Ron leaves behind his children, Johnny, Paul, Jody (Amber), Logan and Luann (Rudy) Ball. Eight grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. All in Colorado Springs, CO. His father and mother-in-law Roger and Loretta Murphy, Canon City, CO. Sister-in-law Carrie Martin, Canon City, CO. Brother-in-law Roger (Kathy) Murphy, South Carolina, Niece Kathleen, Kansas City, MO. Was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Edna Logan. His beloved wife Dolores, his only sister Cheryl and niece Annette. Cremation took place. A memorial service will take place on Monday, September 28 at 2pm, Cappadona Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, CO.

