Ronald "Ron" Alexander Moschetti, 60, of Canon City, CO passed away May 25, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Ron was born in Denver, CO on November 3, 1958 to Alex and Betty (Munden) Moschetti. He was the youngest of four children. After graduating in 1978 from Marietta High School in Oklahoma, Ron joined the US Army (1982-1986) where he was at Ft. Leonard Wood then sent to Germany. He cherished his time in Germany. He loved, learned, and taught the German language to anyone who would listen. During his time of service he was most proud of his sharp shooter badge. Ron went on to work a variety of jobs from being a security guard in Anehiem, California to maintenance at Pro-Source, a cook at Village Inn to finally being a C.N.A. in Colorado. Ron loved the outdoors and wanted nothing more than to be camping, hiking or just in the mountains. Although never married or having children of his own, Ron loved his family fiercely. He spent most of his life as a role model to his nephews (Jason and Tony) teaching them both chess, camping and life at early ages. Ron was a master of jeopardy, answering faster than anyone! Oh how he loved the Denver, Broncos! As Ron's health worsened, his attitude, spirit and love never did. Ron is survived by his brother, Chuck (Chris) Moschetti of Fort Mohave, AZ; nieces, Stacey (Jim) Robinson, Kayla Fansler, both of Canon City, CO Jamie Ostlee of AZ; nephews, Jason Eggleston, Tony Johnson and Micky (Kelly) Moschetti of Lake Havasu, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Janice Fansler and Alyce Johnson (by one day); brothers-in law, Randy Fansler and Vic Johnson. Service information to be announced online. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 4, 2019