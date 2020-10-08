1/1
Ronald Tedesko
Ronald Lee Tedesko, 49, passed away following a car accident on Saturday October 3rd, in Florence, CO. He was born on July 28th, 1971 to Gary and Ruby (Galbraith) Tedesko, in Englewood CO. Ron is survived by his mom, Ruby Tedesko of Canon City, CO; grandma, June Galbraith of Canon City, CO; brother, Mike (Lisa) Tedesko of Canon City, CO; son, Gary Lee Tedesko of Greeley, CO; step-son, Devon Bufmack of Arvada, CO; step-daughter, Taylor Bufmack of Fort Collins, CO; son, Justin Lee Tedesko of CO; step-granddaughter Lilly Ann Nicole Bufmack of Arvada, CO. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Gary Lee Tedesko; grandpa and grandma, Jack and Barbara Tedesko; and papa, Harvey Galbraith. Ron lived in Denver until he was 11 years old and then moved to Florence CO where he attended elementary through high school, graduating from Florence High School in 1989. He then attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO for a semester before transferring to Pueblo Community College where he earned a Certificate of Completion in the Criminal Justice Academy in March of 1990. Ron then entered the US Navy in October of 1990 where he spent two years serving our country. Upon returning home from the military, he moved to Denver where he met and later married his first wife Cheri Rockhill and they together had Justin Lee Tedesko in 1996. In 1998, he began the next chapter of his life and moved to Nebraska to be with Lori Bufmack who he married in 1999 in Las Vegas, NV. They together had Gary Lee Tedesko in Nebraska in 1999 and remained married until 2015. Ron then moved back to Canon City, CO where he has lived until present. Ron was an avid sportsman who enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and especially loved being the cook at hunting camp. Ron was also a musician, performing with his high school band and later traveled the US with the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle Corp. Ron also enjoyed attending rock and roll and country concerts and was an avid Broncos fan. He was a proud employee of City Market where he has worked since 2015 and formed many friendships. Ron's Celebration of Life will be held at Pioneer Park in Florence, CO on Thursday October 8th at 10:00. Due to COVID restrictions and the health conditions of Ron's immediate family members, we ask that those who attend the service please wear a mask and bring your own lawn chair for seating. Online condolences at harwoodfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Funeral Home
516 N 10Th St
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 458-1552
