Ronna Kuretich

Ronna Kay Kuretich, age 78 of Canon City, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born July 22, 1942, in Canon City, Colorado to Helen (Underwood) and Frederick Hugo. Ronna grew up in Canon City where she attended and graduated from Canon City High School. Ronna attended Barnes Business College, where she received a business degree. She worked as a Librarian at the Canon City Public Library, Canon City School District, World Savings, and later at the Colorado Department of Corrections. For many years leading up to her passing, Ronna collected a vast library of gardening and bird magazines and Christian novels. She was an artist in her adult years and enjoyed watching the local and national news during her spare time. Ronna enjoyed writing and receiving letters and cards, an idea that we view as a bygone, but was also catching on quickly to Facebook and social media. Ronna was well versed in local, national affairs, family, and friends. She loved being in contact with her classmates and looked forward to their class reunion celebrations. Ronna was a member of Canon Community Baptist Church and participated in the daily prayer chain. Family and friends were Ronna's passion and delight. She loved to host, plan, and entertain and enjoyed afternoon coffee with her close friends. For several years, she and her late husband, Morgan, would travel to many campgrounds around Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming, and making surprise visits to their grandchildren, especially on Halloween. Ronna spent her entire life in Canon City and made many lifelong friends there. Ronna was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Helen Hugo; husband, Morgan A. Kuretich and daughter, Kelly A. Dickens. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Patti) Kuretich, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, Keith (Victoria) Kuretich of Lyons, Colorado; son-in-law, Robert Dickens, of Canon City; daughter-in-law, Sandy Kuretich, of Winter Haven, Florida; grandchildren, Megan Harrison, Steven Kuretich, Brandon and Kaelin Kuretich, Daniel and Morgan Dickens; great-granddaughters, Annabeth and Magnolia Harrison, and her beloved cats, Precious and Vanna. She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, Canon Community Baptist Church, Pastor David Almanzar officiating. Interment to follow, Mountain Vale Memorial Park, in Canon City. The family wishes to thank all who cared for Ronna during her final illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The John Zay Guest House, 2131 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80907-4937, or the Orchard of Hope Foundation, 111 N. Orchard Avenue, Canon City, Colorado, 81212. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store