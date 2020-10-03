1/1
Ronnie Rand
1956 - 2020
Ron passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 29th, 2020 at the age of 64. Ron was born on September 7th, 1956 in Salida, Colorado to Chester and Betty Rand. Ron was a longtime resident of Williamsburg, CO. Ron is survived by his wife: Penny Rand. Sons: Andy (Renee) Criswell, Jason, and Justin Rand. Daughter: Andrea Ballard. Grandchildren: Patricia (Kyle) Criswell, Courtney Criswell, Isabell (Zac) Mobley, Scarlett Wheeler, Lilly Linneweh, Great Granddaughter: Psylocke Dempsey. Ron is predeceased by his parents, Chester and Betty Rand, and brothers: Eugene and Larry Rand. Ron was a member of the Salida Masonic Lodge NO. 57. He was also a past member of the southern Colorado Scottish rite bodies In Colorado Springs, CO and Al Kaly Shriners in Pueblo, CO. He was a member of The Steelworkers Union NO. 2102 in Pueblo, Colorado. Ron helped start the Williamsburg volunteer fire department and was a past fire chief of Williamsburg. Due to Covid, the family is having a celebration of life on Monday, October 5th at 11 A.M. At 1518 Cedar Avenue in Canon City, Colorado. Arrangements entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Cremation and Funeral Services
516 N. 10th St.
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 458-1552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
