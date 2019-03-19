Home

Rosa Boyd


Rosa May (Crites) Boyd, age 78, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 in Canon City, Colorado. Rosa was born in Colorado Springs to Albert A. and Ellen A (Melbuer) Crites on May 7, 1940. She grew up in Colorado, attending Penrose High School. Penrose was the center of her universe as a young lady. She met John Boyd in Penrose and the two married on August 16, 1958. Rosa was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family and took care of everyone around her. She is preceded in death by her husband John Boyd; her parents Albert (Dell) Crites and Ellen (John) Cooper and one brother Chuck Crites. Rosa is survived by her daughters Debbie (Matt) Raia of Thornton, Colorado and Kim (Mike) Mowers of Penrose, Colorado; grandchildren Doyle (Trina) Brewer III of Brighton, Colorado and David (Krysta) Brewer of Brighton, Colorado; great-grandchildren Jasmine Brewer, Elisabeth Brewer, Abigail Brewer, Madison Brewer all of Brighton, Colorado; one sister Carolyn (Jim) Mascola of Olathe, Kansas; two brothers Allen (Carrol) Crites of Texas and Wayne (Bev) Cooper of Arizona; many other family and friends. The family would like to thank Fremont Regional Hospice, Dr. Joseph McGary and Skyline Ridge Nursing staff in Memory Lane for all your excellent care and support. In honor of Rosa's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Fremont Regional Hospice, 1439 Main Street, Canon City, Colorado 81212. Arrangements are under the direction of Return to Nature Funeral Home Penrose, Colorado www.returntonaturecolorado.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 19, 2019
