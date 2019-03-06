Home

Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
(719) 471-9900
Rosalie Loehr
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Swan Law Funeral Directors
Rosalie A. Loehr


Rosalie A. Loehr, 76, of Canon City, passed away 2/21/19. She was born in Colorado Springs on 8/15/42. Rosalie attended Falcon High School. She was married to Ronald Loehr on 8/20/66 Rosalie was a homemaker. She had a passion for rubber stamping, baking, and traveling. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Loehr; her children Deanna Johnson, Bill Kibler, and Heidi; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and her brother Harold Daniels. Services will be held at 10am on 3/9/19 at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
