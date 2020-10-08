Rosalie LaGree, age 88, passed away peacefully in Cañon City where she raised four boys. She was born June 5, 1932 to Ervin and Nora (Webb) Nielsen in Creighton, Nebraska. She met Douglas LaGree and they were married August 14, 1950. Together they owned and operated Cañon Market in Cañon City, Colorado. She would often say "This too shall pass", she will be greatly missed by her sons, family and friends. She volunteered with the Pink Ladies at St. Thomas More Hospital, giving comfort where needed. Rosalie also sung in her church's choir; her love of music extended to her piano playing. She brought beauty with not only her music but with her award-winning paintings. Rosalie was also fond of traveling often with close friends. Rosalie is survived by her sons, Lynn (Jeanne) LaGree of Westcliffe, Colorado, Mark (Sandy) of Tucson, Arizona, Nathan (Brenda) LaGree of Canon City, Colorado, Orin (Megan) LaGree of Rye, Colorado; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas LaGree; infant son, Jared LaGree and brother, Donald Nielsen. Visitation, 10:00 am to 11:00 am Friday, October 9, 2020, Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral service, 11:00 am Friday October 9, 2020, Wilson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Cañon City, Colorado. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

