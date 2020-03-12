|
|
Our beloved Rose Del Duca joined her husband, Ralph, in heaven on March 4, 2020. Born on June 29, 1928, to Peter and Catherine Zulkowski, she resided in Rockvale her entire life. She married the love of her life on September 10, 1949, in Raton, New Mexico, which started the journey that led to her greatest joy--her family, especially her grandchildren. Rose and Ralph taught their children to see the humanity in people and show compassion to those in need. They never turned away anyone who asked for help, no matter the circumstances. They were blessed with kindness in return. Rose is survived by her children, Nancy (Warren) Conway, Robert, Pete (Vicki), Carol (fiancé Richard Miles), and daughter-in-law Josie; grandchildren, Jason, Shawna Rash, Mitch (Sarah), Mike (Ken), Pete (AnnMarie), and Krystina; ten great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her son, Kenneth; her parents; her brothers and sisters; and her grandson-in-law, Jeremiah Rash. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Mercy Today Ministries (the old Merlino's Belvedere) with a reception to follow. The family invites you to join them in remembering and sharing this special life. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2020