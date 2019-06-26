|
Rosemary (Ray) Snyder, 77, passed away April 25, 2019 in McAlester, OK. Rosemary was born on January 31, 1942 in Kansas City, KS to James Jeffers Ray and Eva Ruth (Conover) Broughton. She attended El Cajon High School. She lived in California for awhile then moved to CO, where she spent most of her life. Rosemary worked at King Soopers bakery in Golden, CO when she met the love of her life, Charles. They married on May 27, 1972 in Golden, CO. From there they moved to Lakewood, CO, then to Canon City, CO (where they had spent their honeymoon in 1972). They had recently moved to McAlester, OK. She loved anything that sparkled, the Denver Broncos, scrapbooking, garage sales, the Colorado snow,Elvis Presley, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Henry Snyder and her sister Betty Wright. She is survived and deeply missed by her children, Sheri (Clyde) Bernard, Penrose, CO, Lori (Dan) Wood, Alexander City, AL, Tiffany (Jesse) Townley, Indianola, OK, grandchildren: Kassondra DelVecchio, Erich (Delaney Steele) Bernard of CO, Ethan Wood of Al, Morgan (Chance) Reese, Stetson, Remington and Garrett Townley of OK. Great grandchildren: Tanner McLaury, Kaydee, Gracie and Daxtin Ronco of CO, special cousins Carolyn Murray, Larry and Bonnie and several much loved nieces and nephews. God blessed us with the most loving and caring mother anyone could have. It brings us peace that she is with our daddy in heaven.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 26, 2019