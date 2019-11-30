|
Ruby Marie Fuselier died Tuesday morning at the Florence Care Home. She was 95. Born in Colorado Springs in 1924, she married a soldier in World War II and they were together for 55 years. They saved their money, raised three children, loved their country and never once complained. They moved to Florence, CO in 1984 after her husband Lee retired from a civilian job at Peterson Field. After Lee died in 1999, she moved to Canon City. Ruby was a member of the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship in Florence. She is survived by her son David of Barnes, WI; daughter, Annette (Stuart) Wolkomir of Williamsburg; and daughter-in-law, Vickie of Kingsville, Texas; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Gary, who died in October of this year. Her family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Brookside Community Center. Friends are invited to drop in between 10AM to 12PM. At noon a brief prayer service will be followed by a bell ringing at Brookside's St. Anthony's Church. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 30, 2019