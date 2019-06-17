|
|
Ruth Six, 86, of Canon City passed away June 11, 2019. She was born in Rockyford, Colorado on October 2, 1932 to Alfred and Beatrice (Vogus) Doggett. Ruth is survived by her children, Karen, Tom and Renee; five grandchildren; two special granddaughters, Desiree and Megan Ackerman; sister, Ann Bulleck; niece, Linda Roser; and special friends, Tom and Lavon Jones, Craig and Pam Addington, and Mott and Beverely Patrick. She was preceded in death by sister, Emily Powell and friends, Dave and Linda Six. Celebration of Life, 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, Oak Creek Baptist Church, 640 Oak Avenue, Rockvale, CO 81244. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 17, 2019