On Tuesday April 16, 2019, Ryan Michael Horne, loving husband, father, brother and son, passed away just before his 33rd birthday. Ryan was born on April 25, 1986 in Liberal, KS to Ron and Elaine (Binder) Horne. Ryan studied theater and business at University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University and University of Colorado, Boulder. Ryan had a variety of occupations including sales of cable, solar, storage containers, business photo shoots, and security systems as well as working as a waiter and bartender. On July 12, 2016, he married Rebecca Manley. Their son, Malachi, is one year old. Ryan loved making others happy with his huge smile, random jokes and contagious laughter. He was an immensely talented artist, musician, actor, orator and writer. He is survived by his wife Rebecca; his child, Malachi Sebastian Horne; parents, Ron and Elaine Horne; brothers, Brian "Blu" Horne and Travis Horne; sister, Angie Brown; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Celebration of Life, 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Vineyard Church on South Raynolds. In lieu of flowers the family requests people honor Ryan's memory by donating to establish a trust fund for Malachi's future educational expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/ryan-horne-memorial-trust-for-malachi-horne Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 24, 2019