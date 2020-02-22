|
|
Salinda Marie Medley (Nations), of Canon City, Colorado. Passed away February 18, 2020. Survived by Husband Otis W. Medley, Son Caleb Medley wife (Katie), Jonathan Medley wife (Megan), Seth Medley. Grandchildren, Hugo, Aaron, Nathan, Oliver; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Mother Mary Thymolene Nations (Patridge), Father Garland H Nations, Brother Danny Glen, Brother Dickie Bruce. Salinda was born on September 8th, 1959 in Childress, Texas. She attended Clarendon College and received her nursing license (LVN).On August 22, 1987 Salinda married Otis in Childress Texas. She worked as a LVN/LPN for over 30 years in Geriatrics and Pediatrics. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother she will be dearly missed by many. Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020