Sally Provenzano, teacher, business woman, Florence High School counselor, and travel agent extraordinaire, passed away August 18 in Florence at the age of 82. Sally is survived by her daughters Cynthia Provenzano and Laura (Ron Smith) Provenzano; grandson Tyler (Kristin Zerr) Eshnaur; great-grandson Giovanni Eshnaur Zerr; sister Joyce Kopp; brother David (Darlene) Henderson; sister Dawn (Mike Hendricks) Forsberg, sister Christy (Jon) Arnoldy; sister-in-law Rose (Tom) Falgien; nieces and nephews Tom, Kim, Lynn, Amy, Daniel, Mac, Rob, Ryan, Maura, and Blake; and Jim's daughter Dana and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim Provenzano, and brother-in-law Lyle Kopp. Sally was born April 2, 1938, to Wesley and Anne (Christie) Henderson in Cathlamet, Washington. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and later on the family farm in Isanti, Minnesota. She graduated from Cambridge High School and Gustavus Adolphus College. After college graduation, she taught English at Cañon City High School and worked at the Royal Gorge that summer. Sally met her future husband at Merlino's Belvedere. Job opportunities led Jim and Sally to move to California where they soon married in San Francisco. Sally taught in the public schools until moving back to Colorado with Jim and daughters to purchase the Provenzano family business. Upon the move to Florence, Sally worked alongside Jim for many years at Jim's Clothing. Later she taught English at Florence High School. After receiving her masters in counseling, Mrs. Prov became a guidance counselor at the school. Her concern and investment in her students were paramount to her. She took great pride in assisting with college applications, peer counseling, and prom planning. Sally was a founding member of the FHS Award Committee and was proud to assist in this investment in the future through the students. After her retirement, she and Jim owned Proven Choice Travel, booking travel around the world for clients, mentoring other travel agents, and making friends while traveling to their dreamed about destinations. She often followed along with the vacations that she planned, working behind the scenes to make sure the experience was as smooth as possible. She excelled in helping plan dream destination weddings and celebrations. She was often as happy with the results as the travelers she sent around the world. Sally was a gifted seamstress, stained glass artist, singer, actress, and crafter. A great joy was co-directing The Fireman's Flame at the Rialto with Jim as well as acting in many plays and melodramas with her family and friends. She chose to believe in people's innate goodness which never wavered even up to her last breath. One could always count on Sally telling it how it was in the most respectful candid way. Her counseling and personal skills allowed her to always lend a compassionate ear while rendering top notch advice. If you suspect you were Sally's favorite person, friend, co-worker, or client, you are absolutely right. She was always curious about what was happening around her and what came next. Sally always wanted to know how the story ended. She deserved a longer life surrounded by those who adored her and with her great-grandson. Even though she could not make any final trips, she had lasting memories of all the incredible trips taken. She enjoyed reminiscing about the destinations traveled, travel friends, and unique experiences. Sally requested no services. Condolences can be sent to jimsclo@yahoo.com or P.O. Box 266, Florence, CO 81226. Donations are being accepted for The Provenzano Scholarship Fund at the above address. The family would like to thank the exceptional medical teams at DaVita Medical Group, Penrose Hospital, and the Rocky Mountain Cancer Center as well as Fremont Regional Hospice, Harwood Funeral Home, and our extended friends and family for their zoom catch-ups, friendship, and compassion.

