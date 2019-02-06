|
Samuel Ethan Babcock, 45, a longtime resident of Canon City, died on January 30 after a hard fought battle with Huntington's Disease. He was born on November 10, 1973 in Denver CO, to Dennis and Sandra (Crowley) Babcock. Sam graduated from Canon City High School in 1993. He was employed locally, both at K-Bobs and City Market, and enlisted in the US Navy from 1994-1996. During a portion of his military service, he was stationed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. After returning home, he worked at City Market and then was employed at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Florence, CO, until his medical retirement. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, and "mudding" in his truck. Being anywhere in the mountains was a favorite place to be. However, his deepest love was for his family and most of all, his children and grandson who were his greatest joy, with whom he loved to have fun and make memories. Sam always had a smile on his face, and those he met loved him. He is survived by his beloved children: Armand, Brittany, Kelsey, Isaiah and Aaron (children's mother Crystal); grandson Samuel Ivan (little Sam's mother Jessie); father Dennis Babcock of Walsenburg; mother Barb (David) Creel of Colorado Springs; sister Ashae (Doug) Amerine of Parker CO; brothers Brian (Kelly) Everitt of Parker, CO; Ben (Olga Kobets) Creel of Fort Collins, CO; and Scott (Cera) Creel of Peyton, CO; and grandmother Nancy Skeff of Canon City. He was preceded in death by his birth mother, Sandra; and his brothers, Aaron and Tony. The family would especially like to acknowledge Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab staff for their extraordinary care of Sam; Jump Start Java, who graciously delivered caramel macchiatos to his room 3 times per week for nearly three years; and to Fremont Regional Hospice, who provided the utmost in care and compassion to Sam and to his family, especially during the last days of his journey. Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday February 16, 2019, Wilson Funeral Chapel on South 9th Street, Canon City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 16, PO Box 104, Walsenburg, CO, 81089-0104. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 6, 2019