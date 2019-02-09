|
Samuel Ethan babcock, 45 of Canon City, CO was born on November 10, 1973 to Dennis and Sandra (Crowley) Babcock. He fought a long hard fight with Huntington's Chorea Disease. He past away on January 30, 2019. Sam graduated with the class of 1993 from Canon City High School. In his lifetime he worked at K-Bob's and City Market before enlisting n the US Navy. While he was active duty he was stationed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (1994-1996). When he returned home, he worked at City Market and was in the US Navy Reserves. Sam left City Market for a career in the US Federal Bureau of Prisons (USP) in Florence, CO; until his medical retirement. In Sam's lifetime his greatest love was his children: Armand Lovato, Brittany, Kelsey, Isaiah, and Aaron Babcock. He was so proud to have his grandson, Samuel Ivan Lovato. Sam's favorite place to be besides with family was in the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with kids, fishing, hunting,camping,hiking, 4 wheeling, sledding and mudding. He was loved by any and everyone who met him and always had a smile on his face. Making memories and having fun with his children was always the best thing to him. Sam is survived by his loving children: Armand Lovato,Brittany,Kelsey,Isaiah and Aaron Babcock; 1st wife Crystal Babcock, all of Canon City, CO; father Dennis Babcock of Walsenberg, CO; sister Ashae Amerine of Parker, CO; step-mother Barb Creel of Colorado Springs, CO; grandmother Nancy Skeff of Canon City, CO. He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra "Sandy" (Crowley) Babcock; his two brothers Tony Poggi and Aaron Babcock; grandmother Minnie Babcock; and grandfather Ethan Babcock. We would like to thank the staff at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home for the love they showed Sam and his family. Jump Start Java, who made sure he got his Caramel Macchiatos for the last 2 1/2 yrs. Anyone who knew Sam knew how much he loved his coffee. Memorial Service is on February 16, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Chapel, 1449 South 9th Street, Canon City, CO at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 13, 201 North 4th St, Canon City, CO 81212. Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. We love you, Dad.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 9, 2019