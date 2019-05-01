|
|
Sandra "Sandy" Arlene Colon went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 73. Sandy was born on February 4, 1946 in Garden City, Kansas. She met the love of her life, Charles "Chuck" Arvid Colon, Jr. in Canon City in 1962. Sandy left Canon City and moved back to Garden City with her brother and Chuck followed her. They married in Garden City on June 1, 1963 then returned to the Canon City area during the 1963 deer hunting season and have lived here ever since. Sandy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and at one time served as the Office Manager. She was a member of The Daughters of Isabella, The Secular Franciscan Order, The 4-Mile Community Club, The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and The Veteran Motor Car Club of America. She enjoyed crocheting and needlework as well as playing games with her grandkids. Her favorite pastime was researching the history of both sides of the family and spent countless hours at libraries and with many relatives to trace and document her findings. Sandy has two grandchildren from her oldest son, Charles "Chuck" Arvid Colon, III (1966) who married Lorie Ann Simpson: Charles "Chip" Arvid, IV (1995) and Leah Ray (1998). Sandy also has two granddaughters from her youngest son, Craig Allan Colon (1967): Hallie Mae (2007) and Linnea Jewel (2008). Hallie remembers that Grandma "Was always there for us and she is very pretty and really nice and always helped us out a lot. She was an amazing Grandma and I will love her forever!" Linnea says that "Grandma was a lovely lady that was always there to make me feel better and to make me laugh. I will miss playing games with Grandma - I love her so much!" Sandy is survived by her brothers, Mack Thomas of Amarillo, Texas, John Thomas of Elk City, Oklahoma and Jimmy Stout of Denver, Colorado; and by her youngest sister Donna Huff of El Toro, California; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandy was preceded in death by the love of her life Chuck (2012) and she looks forward to being with him for eternity. Sandy was also preceded in death by her parents, Mack and Angela Irene (Herrman) Thomas; and her oldest sister, Elsie (Thomas) Jacobs. Vigil Service and Rosary, 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Canon City followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, St. Michael Catholic Church, Reverend Jesse Perez officiating with interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 1, 2019