Born in Hawaii and having lived in Pennsylvania before moving West to Florence, Sandy and her husband, George, worked for a great metropolitan newspaper in New York City. The family, which now included their loving daughter Lara, and Sandy's mother, enjoyed animals, especially horses and adapted quickly to the Western way of life and the beautiful vistas afforded by the area. They spent many joyful hours riding together on the trails of Southern Colorado. In addition to their horses the property supported a menagerie of animals such as mules, dogs, cats, plus an assortment of animals that just came for a visit. All who know Sandy liked her smile and friendliness. Sandy found solace from her work as a cashier at the Florence grocery store where she was employed when her husband passed away. Sandy is survived by those who love her, her friend, David, her granddaughter, Nevaeh and their dog, Doc Holiday.

