Sarah Michelle Madison died peacefully at home surrounded by her parents on May 31, 2019 after a 12-month fight with cancer - Ewing's Sarcoma. Sarah was born on November 20, 1998, to Richard and Mary-Jo (Remo) Madison in Pueblo, Colorado. Sarah graduated from Florence High School in May 2017. She was diagnosed with autism at age 4 and labeled by society as "special needs" - she was anything but "special needs". After High School Sarah attended Starpoint which she enjoyed, making many new friends. Sarah attended Tim Tebow's Night To Shine with her friends from Starpoint in February 2018 - it was a magical evening that brought her joy. Sarah enjoyed volunteering and attending Mass at Saint Benedict Catholic Church in Florence, Colorado. For fifteen years she replaced burned out votive candles at the church, a ministry she performed until she was no longer able to. She helped staff and others at the church when asked and helped the sacristans clean up after Mass. Sarah also enjoyed middle and high school choir, visiting homebound individuals, visiting nursing homes, camping, ATV rides, walks, going to the park, going shopping and to yard sales, watching movies, playing cards and board games, being around people, asking her signature questions, and talking on the telephone. Sarah called and spoke to her grandparents every day. Sarah remained strong and fought a courageous fight during the 12 months of her illness. Cancer may have devastated her body but it never touched or destroyed her soul. For the past 20 years Sarah was a true gift to her family, friends, and all that knew her. She did not understand or care about the nonsense of this world. All she ever wanted was to be around people asking her signature questions about what you liked and what you were going to do. Sarah's kind, caring, gentle, loving soul shined to the moment she breathed her last breath. Sarah was an inspiration and touched many lives; she will continue to inspire those who knew her. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Mary-Jo; grandparents, Skip and Ruth Berryann, James and Barbara Madison; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Charlie and Helen Remo. In lieu of flowers Richard and Mary-Jo ask that donations in memory of Sarah Madison be made to; Brent's Place, Aurora, CO, or Orchard of Hope, Canon City, CO, or Sangre De Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care, Canon City, CO. Richard and Mary-Jo received tremendous support from the community, family, friends, and so many these past 12 months and would like to thank each of you. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Canon City, Colorado. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery, followed by a reception at Saint Michael's Parish Hall. Services have been entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 4, 2019